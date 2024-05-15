Open Menu

First Afghan International Scholar Earns MPhil In Oral Pathology At KMU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

First Afghan International Scholar earns MPhil in Oral Pathology at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Dr. Ihsanullah, hailing from Afghanistan, has made history by becoming the first international scholar to successfully defend his MPhil thesis in Oral Pathology at the esteemed Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine (IPDM), Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Under the mentorship of Dr. Benish Aleem, Dr. Ihsanullah's groundbreaking thesis, titled "A Histopathological Study of Carious Permanent Teeth in the Population of Jalalabad," marks a significant contribution to the field.

Enrolled since spring 2022, Dr. Ihsanullah's academic journey was supported by the Allama Muhammad Iqbal scholarship, a testament to the enduring partnership between Afghanistan and Pakistan facilitated by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences (BMS) at KMU, lauded the institute's commitment to fostering international collaborations and professional connections between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr. Yasar Yousafzai, Director of IPDM, emphasized the vital role of academic exchanges in promoting human resource development crucial for Afghanistan's reconstruction. He highlighted Dr. Ihsanullah's achievement as a beacon of excellence, showcasing KMU's commitment to providing world-class education and attracting students from neighboring nations.

Dr. Ihsanullah's accomplishment not only exemplifies academic excellence but also strengthens the bond between Pakistan and Afghanistan, paving the way for future generations of scholars to pursue high-quality education and contribute to the advancement of medical sciences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Jalalabad Oral HEC Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

37 minutes ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

43 minutes ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

1 hour ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

2 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

6 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

15 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

16 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

16 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan