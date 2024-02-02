SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people

The University of Sindh observed Kashmir solidarity day on Friday to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir against the occupation of their region by the Indian forces in 1947

The Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh held a rally from Arts Faculty Building, which was led by Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The rally was taken out from the entrance of the Arts Faculty Building, which passed through different roads and turned into a gathering in front of the Central Library. The teachers, officials and students participating in the rally raised various slogans like "Kashmir Bani Ga Pakistan" and strongly condemned Indian brutality.

Addressing the gathering at the Central library, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddiq Kalhoro said that Occupied Kashmir is a global humanitarian problem, which requires the immediate attention of the international community. He said that the international community should play an effective role for a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue so that Indian oppression of innocent Kashmiris can stop.

He said that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and moral support for the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people . He further said that stability in the region is subject to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that India has done away with the provision of Kashmir in the Indian Constitution by demonstrating its hypocrisy, with which an unsuccessful attempt has been made to eliminate the identity of Kashmiris. The international community should force India to restore the independent status of Kashmir.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rahman Kumbhati, Pro Vice Chancellor of Laar Campus Badin, said that no country in the world has raised an effective voice for the freedom of Kashmir except Pakistan. He said that full support for the rights of the people of Kashmir will continue. He said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, for which they have been struggling for the past 7 decades. Pakistani people will be with their Kashmiri brothers.

Director of IBA of Sindh University Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso said that Kashmir is the biggest Indian prison in the world, where the citizens are being locked up by force and being tortured.

He said that professors and students of Sindh University will continue to support Kashmir's freedom struggle.

Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Focal Person of Sindh University Nosharoferoze ,said that international organizations should take notice of the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and implement their resolutions passed in the past. He said that the people of Pakistan will continue to raise their voices and speak in their favor at the international level to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Sindh University Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko said that Indian oppression will not be able to change the hearts and minds of the brave Kashmiri people and they will continue to struggle for the freedom of Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

He demanded to restore the status of Occupied Kashmir and said that the Indian government removed the constitutional clause from the Indian Constitution in August 2019 and directly attacked the freedom struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir, which Kashmiris will not tolerate.

Director of the Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar said world leaders are silent on the serious violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir, due to which Indian oppression continues in Kashmir at the same pace.

He said that India is brutally using force on innocent Kashmiris, which is an intolerable crime. International conscience has to be awakened to stop Indian atrocities.

Director of the Institute of English Language and Literature Prof. Dr. Abdulfatah Soomro said that the massacre of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces is a slap on the face of the so-called civilized world. He strongly criticized the failure of the United Nations to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir.

Dean of Faculty of Commerce and business Administration Professor Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Provost of Boys Hostels Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso , Director of Students Affairs Dr. Muhammad Yunus Leghari, Dr.Ambreen Khaskheli, Ajved Ahmed Bhatti, Dr. Nik Muhammad Sheikh, John Alami Solangi, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mashuq Siddiqui, Dr. Hamadullah Kakipoto, Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr. Waseem-ul-Hassan Malik ,teachers and officials participated in the rally

