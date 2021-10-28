UrduPoint.com

The meeting of the Senate Sub-Committee on Housing and Works here on Thursday adjourned without any proceedings due to the absence of members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Senate Sub-Committee on Housing and Works here on Thursday adjourned without any proceedings due to the absence of members.

Convener of the Sub-Committee, Senator Kamil Ali Agha informed that both the members of the sub-committee belonged to opposition parties, in their absence, it would not be appropriate to proceed with the meeting.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha apprised the officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works that Sub-Committee members, Senator Afnanullah Khan was out of the country while Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi was unable to attend the meeting because of a death in his family after which the meeting of the sub-committee was adjourned.

The meeting of the Senate Sub-Committee on Housing and works would take place on November 22.

The committee was scheduled to discuss Pak PWD issues.

