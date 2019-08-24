Sufficient quantity of firework seized; accused arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested a firewrok dealer and seized sufficient quantity of fireworks from his possession here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) Police have arrested a firewrok dealer and seized sufficient quantity of fireworks from his possession here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday, a team of peoples colony police intercepted a suspect rickshaw near Railway Station Chowk here.

During checking the police recovered four cartons of fireworks and arrested accused Qamar Sajjad.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigations, spokesman added.