Sufficient Quantity Of Firework Seized; Accused Arrested In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) Police have arrested a firewrok dealer and seized sufficient quantity of fireworks from his possession here on Saturday.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday, a team of peoples colony police intercepted a suspect rickshaw near Railway Station Chowk here.
During checking the police recovered four cartons of fireworks and arrested accused Qamar Sajjad.
Police have registered a case against him and started investigations, spokesman added.