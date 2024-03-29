Sukkur deputy commissioner assumes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Raja M.B Dharejo has assumed charge as the deputy commissioner of Sukkur district, his office said on Friday.

After assuming the office, Dharejo held an introductory meeting with the heads of various government departments.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated in implementing government orders.

He asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the uplift of the district.

He also expressed his commitment to perform his responsibilities with dedication.