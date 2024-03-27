Sukkur IBA Secures Highest Category, HEC Recognised It's Excellent Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sukkur IBA University's office of research, innovation and commercialization (ORIC) has achieved a milestone as the Higher education Commission (HEC) recognises its excellent performance, upgrading it to "X" category in the evaluation for the year 2022-23, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
In another remarkable achievement, Sukkur IBA University secured the highest category win for its business Incubation Center, earning the prestigious "W" category award. This award places the university among the select two universities in Sindh and one of only eight universities in the country to attain this recognition.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh said that these achievements will enable Sukkur IBA University to reap more benefits, including research grants, participation in capacity building initiatives, and opportunities for national and international collaborations’ the VC added.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC reserves decision on petition of oath taking of candidates on reserved seats5 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide for extending technical, vocational training to seminary students6 minutes ago
-
Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin operation against terrorists6 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inaugurates spring tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
Weather forecast for city6 minutes ago
-
Three held for overcharging citizens6 minutes ago
-
Secretary education board opens plantation campaign6 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges to remember deprived segments of society on Eid6 minutes ago
-
Christian Community in Sindh is set to celebrate Easter16 minutes ago
-
PESCO notified power suspension from Pabbi grid16 minutes ago
-
Discussion held on mainstreaming Climate Change adaptation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner convinces traders to reduce chicken prices16 minutes ago