SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sukkur IBA University's office of research, innovation and commercialization (ORIC) has achieved a milestone as the Higher education Commission (HEC) recognises its excellent performance, upgrading it to "X" category in the evaluation for the year 2022-23, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

In another remarkable achievement, Sukkur IBA University secured the highest category win for its business Incubation Center, earning the prestigious "W" category award. This award places the university among the select two universities in Sindh and one of only eight universities in the country to attain this recognition.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh said that these achievements will enable Sukkur IBA University to reap more benefits, including research grants, participation in capacity building initiatives, and opportunities for national and international collaborations’ the VC added.