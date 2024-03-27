Open Menu

Sukkur IBA Secures Highest Category, HEC Recognised It's Excellent Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Sukkur IBA secures highest category, HEC recognised it's excellent performance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sukkur IBA University's office of research, innovation and commercialization (ORIC) has achieved a milestone as the Higher education Commission (HEC) recognises its excellent performance, upgrading it to "X" category in the evaluation for the year 2022-23, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

In another remarkable achievement, Sukkur IBA University secured the highest category win for its business Incubation Center, earning the prestigious "W" category award. This award places the university among the select two universities in Sindh and one of only eight universities in the country to attain this recognition.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh said that these achievements will enable Sukkur IBA University to reap more benefits, including research grants, participation in capacity building initiatives, and opportunities for national and international collaborations’ the VC added.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Sukkur HEC Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

2 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

4 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

16 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan