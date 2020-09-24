UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Former IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's Appeal For A Month

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:55 PM

Supreme Court adjourns former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal for a month

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the appeal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the appeal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for a month.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case seeking setting aside of Report/Opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification Issued by Ministry of Law dated 11.10.2018.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the petitioner's request for issuance of notices to respondents.

The court also sought petitioners' counsel Hamid Khan's assistance to elaborate Article 211 of the Constitution.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel to first argue on article 211.

He said that according to Article 211, Supreme Judicial Council's report could not be challenged.

Justice Bandial said that this was the first case of its kind before the court.

He asked the counsel to argue why the constitution did not allow the report to be challenged.

He asked the counsel that he was talking about amending the constitution? He said that the court could interpret Article 211.

He said that the court was adjourning the case for one month until then, the case of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa would also be decided.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Bandial said that when the case of Judge Faiz Isa was decided, he would have the material for arguments.

