Supreme Court Adjourns Review Petition Against Former Petroleum Minister Anwar Saif Ullah Khan's Conviction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Supreme Court adjourns review petition against former Petroleum Minister Anwar Saif Ullah Khan's conviction

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the review petition against former federal minister for petroleum Anwar Saifullah Khan's conviction till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the review petition against former Federal minister for petroleum Anwar Saifullah Khan's conviction till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the review petition.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial recused himself from the case and stated that in the past, it was a 2-1 decision in which two judges decided against Anwar Saifullah.

According to the details, Anwar Saifullah Khan was accused of recruiting 145 people from grade one to 15 in the OGDCL. The NAB Court sentenced Anwar Saifullah to one year in 2000 and fined him.

The NAB court sentence was abolished in 2002. The apex court whilehearing the case in 2016 upheld the one year sentence and waivedthe fine.

