Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Condemns Murder Of Senior Advocate Abdul Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday strongly condemned the killing of former president of SCBA and ex-MNA Abdul Latif Afridi during a brutal attack

The condolence message said that Abid S. Zuberi, President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary and the 25th Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) are shocked to learn about the brutal murder of senior Advocate, Abdul Latif Afridi, who was martyred within the premises of the Peshawar High Court. This incident is one of the recent incidents wherein lawyers have been targeted and killed. Incidents such as the killing of the former President of the Faisalabad District Bar Association, Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman and Advocate Sheikh Imran in Rawalpindi are condemnable.

We urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take concrete steps to ensure the safety of the members of the legal fraternity, who can engage in their practices without any fear.

The late Abdul Latif Afridi was not only an active legal practitioner but was also an exceptional and charismatic leader whose life and practice were based on self-esteem, truthfulness and integrity.

In his life, he had struggled for upholding the Rule of Law and the Supremacy of the Constitution. Afridi was a vital member of the Lawyers Movement and struggled and faced persecution at the hands of the dictator but did not compromise on his democratic values.

Lastly, the Supreme Court Bar Association demanded that the culprits involved in this heinous crime should be dealt with the utmost severity. Further, they prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan hereby calls for a nationwide strike, across the country and request the lawyers community to boycott Court proceedings tomorrow i.e. 17.01.2023, as an act of solidarity with late Abdul Latif Afridi.

