Supreme Court expresses concerns over FBR for providing sensitive record to private company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concerns over the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for providing sensitive data of tax payers to a private company for record computerization.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked how the most sensitive data was given to a private company. The FBR record was the most sensitive, he added.

He asked the FBR whether it had hired the private company for tax collection.

The attorney general said PRAL was a public limited company.

The chief justice asked whether the family members of FBR officers were employed in this company.

The FBR should perform its duty on its own, he added.

The attorney general said no government official was taking pay from the PRAL and its function was simply to create software, not to collect tax.

The chief justice asked why did not the FBR develop its own IT system? FBR Chairperson Nosheen Amjad said technical people did not join government services due to low salaries.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the appointment procedures at companies should be transparent and asked who got PRAL's profit.

The attorney general said the profit of the PRAL added to the national exchequer.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.