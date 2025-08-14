Libraries Dept Marks Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq 2025 With Grand Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Department of Libraries organized a grand and dignified ceremony to mark Pakistan Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq 2025 at the Public library here on Thursday. The event drew a large gathering of scholars, researchers, teachers, students, and citizens.
The ceremony commenced with the formal hoisting of the national flag, followed by a visit to a special book exhibition. The exhibition showcased rare and valuable books and documents related to Pakistan’s independence, the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the history of the subcontinent.
A seminar was also held on the occasion, presided over by Director General of the Department of Libraries Sheikh Muhammad Arshad.
In his opening remarks, he highlighted the significance of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, noting that libraries are not only centers of knowledge and research but also play a vital role in promoting national consciousness and acquainting future generations with their history.
Renowned researchers, including Professor Dr Z.A. Qureshi, Professor Dr Shehzad Qaiser, and Dr Sajid Mirza, presented their scholarly papers, offering in-depth discussions on the freedom movement, the personality of Quaid-e-Azam, and Marka-e-Haq. Their presentations were warmly appreciated by the audience.
The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a cake to mark Pakistan’s anniversary and a prayer for the country’s stability and prosperity.
