Open Menu

KPT Celebrates Independence Day With Great Fervour

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KPT celebrates Independence Day with great fervour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Karachi Port Trust (KPT) celebrated the anniversary of Independence of Islamic Republic of Pakistan with great fervour and enthusiasm on Thursday.

The Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Ateeq-ur-Rehman hoisted the national flag along with the national anthem sung at the occasion. The event was attended by all the General Managers, Heads of Departments, officers and staff employees of KPT, said a statement issued here.

The Chairman KPT, addressing the event, highlighted that independence is not a gift rather it is the responsibility on our shoulders as a nation to strengthen our motherland and then transfer it to the next generation.

It is our duty to show unity in our ranks and work diligently to make our national economy strong, he urged. Paying tributes to the armed forces he said that the recent success of Pakistan in Ma’arka-e-Haq will be remembered forever just like the Independence Day.

During the enriched and colourful event proceedings, students of KPT school sang national songs while the Independence Day event concluded with special prayers for development and prosperity of the nation.

Recent Stories

National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

4 minutes ago
 National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on ..

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

16 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

37 minutes ago
 ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

52 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

2 hours ago
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial ..

Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

3 hours ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan