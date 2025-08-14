KPT celebrates Independence Day with great fervour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Karachi Port Trust (KPT) celebrated the anniversary of Independence of Islamic Republic of Pakistan with great fervour and enthusiasm on Thursday.

The Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Ateeq-ur-Rehman hoisted the national flag along with the national anthem sung at the occasion. The event was attended by all the General Managers, Heads of Departments, officers and staff employees of KPT, said a statement issued here.

The Chairman KPT, addressing the event, highlighted that independence is not a gift rather it is the responsibility on our shoulders as a nation to strengthen our motherland and then transfer it to the next generation.

It is our duty to show unity in our ranks and work diligently to make our national economy strong, he urged. Paying tributes to the armed forces he said that the recent success of Pakistan in Ma’arka-e-Haq will be remembered forever just like the Independence Day.

During the enriched and colourful event proceedings, students of KPT school sang national songs while the Independence Day event concluded with special prayers for development and prosperity of the nation.