Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated At University Of Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Independence Day celebrated at University of Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The University of Gujrat celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day at Hafiz Hayat Campus with national fervour and traditional enthusiasm.

The day began with special prayers at the central mosque for the country’s stability, prosperity, and development, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt, accompanied by senior faculty members.

Faculty, students, administrative staff, and their families participated in a parade, patriotic walk, and tree plantation to reaffirm their commitment to a greener Pakistan.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Speakers said freedom is a great blessing and a profound responsibility, urging collective efforts for the country’s progress and dignity.

Recent Stories

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 ..

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

3 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions ..

UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program

10 minutes ago
 National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

15 minutes ago
 National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on ..

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

19 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

27 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

48 minutes ago
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

1 hour ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

3 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial ..

Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan