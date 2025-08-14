Independence Day Celebrated At University Of Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The University of Gujrat celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day at Hafiz Hayat Campus with national fervour and traditional enthusiasm.
The day began with special prayers at the central mosque for the country’s stability, prosperity, and development, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt, accompanied by senior faculty members.
Faculty, students, administrative staff, and their families participated in a parade, patriotic walk, and tree plantation to reaffirm their commitment to a greener Pakistan.
A cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Speakers said freedom is a great blessing and a profound responsibility, urging collective efforts for the country’s progress and dignity.
