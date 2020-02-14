Supreme Court (SC) sets aside orders for regularization of project employees

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday set aside the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders for regularization of project employees of the Punjab Irrigation Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday set aside the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders for regularization of project employees of the Punjab Irrigation Department.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the Punjab government against the LHC orders for regularization of project employees.

A law officer on behalf of Punjab government argued before the bench that, with the co-operation of the World Bank, the Punjab Irrigation Department launched a project for enhancing production capacity of the land. He submitted that the project would terminate in 2021 due to non-availability of further funds whereas the project employees could not be regularized as per law.

The law officer submitted that the LHC had given orders for the regularization of the project employees whereas the orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the orders.

However, a counsel on behalf of the employees opposed the request and submitted that identical posts were available in the department.

At this, the bench observed that a temporary project could not be declared part of the departmentwhereas the project would terminate on lapse of funds.

Subsequently, the bench allowed appeal filed by the Punjab government and set aside the LHC orders.