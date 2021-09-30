UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Summons Interior Secy In Target Killing Of Hazara Community Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:07 PM

Supreme Court summons interior secy in target killing of Hazara community case

Supreme Court (SC) Thursday summoned the interior secretary to appear in person on the next date of hearing in a case regarding Target killing of Hazara Community in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Thursday summoned the interior secretary to appear in person on the next date of hearing in a case regarding Target killing of Hazara Community in Quetta.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo moto case regarding target killing of Hazara community and application by Gul Agha wife of Dr Ali Raza regarding production of her missing husband.

During the course of proceedings, Balochistan advocate general and inspector general (IG)of police appeared before the court.

The IG said that the four abducted members of the Hazara community had been rescued.

The chief justice inquired about the abduction those people.

He, expressing annoyance over police, said the police did not do anything for recovery of those people.

A recovered person said their problems were still same as their accounts were frozen and they were also not receiving salaries.

He said they were facing difficulty for obtaining identity cards.

The chief justice asked the additional attorney general why was National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) not cooperating? He said the Hazara people were not government employees, but government employees were their servant.

The wife of a missing person Ali Raza also appeared before the bench and stated that her husband had been missing since 2013 and the suspect of kidnapping was released by the police.

Upon this, the chief justice asked the IG Balochistan what was happening in the province? The duration of the post-crime investigation was limited, he added.

Addressing the IG, he said one person had been missing for seven years but the police had done nothing.

The IG responded that the case remained with Levies for three years after 2013 and Levies was not a police agency.

The chief justice said the case remained with Levies for three years and asked the IG what police did when the case registered with them. The police had no interest in the investigation, he added.

The IG said police was trying to recover the missing person.

The chief justice said the police did not try to recover the person. The accused was the favorite child of the court, not the police, he added.

The advocate general Balochistan said if Ali Raza's family cooperates with them, they would complete the investigation.

The chief justice said evidence of crime disappeared within 24 hours.

He said police did not work on its assignment and started doing something else.

He said the accused who appeared before the court was acquitted due to poor investigation of the case.

The court ordered to produce Ali Raza, who had been missing for eight years, at the next hearing.

The chief justice said the characters involved in kidnapping of the citizen should be brought to the fore.

He said the court would not tolerate the negligence of any security agency regarding recovery of Ali Raza.

He said the accused involved in the kidnapping of four Hazara community members should be arrested and strict action should be taken against the kidnappers.

The court also directed to redress the issue of passport issuance to the Hazara community.

The chief justice said obtaining a passport was a basic constitutional right of every citizen.

He said if the data was completed, the passport should be issued.

The court directed the Balochistan government to strictly deal the miscreants. It was common that there were law-breaking elements in Balochistan, it added.

The bench remarked that security should be ensured to every community in Balochistan and especially in Quetta city.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Target Killing Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Police Kidnapping National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Poor Wife Same Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Family Government Court Hazara Community

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

15 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

57 minutes ago
 Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecuri ..

Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecurity Talks - Ryabkov

22 seconds ago
 China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia F ..

China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia From Acquiring Nuclear Submarin ..

24 seconds ago
 Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on St ..

Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on Strategic Stability - Ryabkov

25 seconds ago
 EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next ..

EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next summit

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.