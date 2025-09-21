Open Menu

Suspect Arrested For Stealing Motorway Safety Fence, Trees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Suspect arrested for stealing Motorway safety fence, trees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Motorway Police on Sunday arrested a suspect involved in the theft of a roadside security fence and trees in the Sial Morr area.

According to sources, the Motorway Police received a tip-off about individuals cutting down sections of the roadside security fence and trees.

Acting swiftly, officers arrived at the scene and managed to apprehend one suspect. During the operation, police recovered approximately 150 meters of fencing and a quantity of stolen wood from the suspect’s possession. However, three other individuals managed to flee into nearby fields.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to the local police station for further investigation, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.

