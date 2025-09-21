Open Menu

Rs 6.5bn Projects Completed Nationwide To Cope With Natural Disasters

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rs 6.5bn projects completed nationwide to cope with natural disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has completed a portfolio of 16 major disaster resilience and preparedness projects worth over Rs 6.5 billion across Pakistan between 2018 and 2024.

The initiatives were implemented in collaboration with leading national and international partners, targeting vulnerable districts in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They were designed to strengthen Pakistan’s ability to cope with floods, landslides, droughts, and other climate-induced hazards, while also upgrading emergency rescue services at provincial and district levels.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the projects included both structural interventions, such as flood protection bunds, and non-structural measures, including early warning systems and community-based disaster risk reduction training.

In Balochistan, a Rs 201.9 million project was executed to strengthen flood and drought mitigation structures in Quetta and Chagai districts. Another Rs 400.7 million was invested in Killa Saifullah to improve community disaster resilience.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, projects worth more than Rs 1 billion were undertaken for landslide control and flood mitigation in Poonch, Neelum, Bagh, Jhelum and Hattian districts.

In Sindh, Rs 685 million was allocated for flood protection investments, including rehabilitation of Hajipur and Agani spurs and other bunds to safeguard vulnerable riverine communities in Larkana district.

In Punjab, schemes worth over Rs 650 million were carried out, including the restoration of Bein Nullah and Jalalia flood protection bund in Narowal and the rehabilitation of DEG Nullah in Sheikhupura.

One of the most significant interventions was the expansion of Rescue 1122 services in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Projects worth more than Rs 2.26 billion were implemented to equip and strengthen emergency response in all 10 districts of GB and 35 districts of KP, including merged tribal areas. These initiatives covered procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, and infrastructure development to improve overall disaster response capacity.

The projects not only reduced disaster vulnerabilities but also strengthened economic resilience by protecting agricultural lands, critical infrastructure, and local communities from climate shocks. The expansion of Rescue 1122 in KP and GB is expected to benefit millions of citizens by providing timely emergency response, life-saving services, and reducing economic losses during natural calamities.

The projects were financed under the NDRMF framework, established with Federal support to channel both domestic and international resources for disaster risk reduction.

Recent Stories

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

27 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

42 minutes ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

42 minutes ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

57 minutes ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

1 hour ago
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

2 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan