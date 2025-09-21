Rs 6.5bn Projects Completed Nationwide To Cope With Natural Disasters
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has completed a portfolio of 16 major disaster resilience and preparedness projects worth over Rs 6.5 billion across Pakistan between 2018 and 2024.
The initiatives were implemented in collaboration with leading national and international partners, targeting vulnerable districts in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They were designed to strengthen Pakistan’s ability to cope with floods, landslides, droughts, and other climate-induced hazards, while also upgrading emergency rescue services at provincial and district levels.
According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the projects included both structural interventions, such as flood protection bunds, and non-structural measures, including early warning systems and community-based disaster risk reduction training.
In Balochistan, a Rs 201.9 million project was executed to strengthen flood and drought mitigation structures in Quetta and Chagai districts. Another Rs 400.7 million was invested in Killa Saifullah to improve community disaster resilience.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, projects worth more than Rs 1 billion were undertaken for landslide control and flood mitigation in Poonch, Neelum, Bagh, Jhelum and Hattian districts.
In Sindh, Rs 685 million was allocated for flood protection investments, including rehabilitation of Hajipur and Agani spurs and other bunds to safeguard vulnerable riverine communities in Larkana district.
In Punjab, schemes worth over Rs 650 million were carried out, including the restoration of Bein Nullah and Jalalia flood protection bund in Narowal and the rehabilitation of DEG Nullah in Sheikhupura.
One of the most significant interventions was the expansion of Rescue 1122 services in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Projects worth more than Rs 2.26 billion were implemented to equip and strengthen emergency response in all 10 districts of GB and 35 districts of KP, including merged tribal areas. These initiatives covered procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, and infrastructure development to improve overall disaster response capacity.
The projects not only reduced disaster vulnerabilities but also strengthened economic resilience by protecting agricultural lands, critical infrastructure, and local communities from climate shocks. The expansion of Rescue 1122 in KP and GB is expected to benefit millions of citizens by providing timely emergency response, life-saving services, and reducing economic losses during natural calamities.
The projects were financed under the NDRMF framework, established with Federal support to channel both domestic and international resources for disaster risk reduction.
