Global pharma leaders to gather in Islamabad on 24th for strategic dialogue on medicine exports, AI, quality standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan will host a high-profile gathering of international pharmaceutical experts, regulators, and industry leaders at the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and the 4th Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025) on September 24 here.

The meeting takes place at a time when Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports have reached a record $457 million in FY25, marking a 34% growth — the highest in two decades. Against this backdrop, the Summit will explore how the industry can build resilience, expand into regulated markets, and leverage innovation to strengthen its global standing.

Sessions will feature global voices such as Jim Harris (Canada) on artificial intelligence in drug discovery, Dr Zakieh Al-Kurdi (USP, EMEA) on regulatory policy, Prof. Khalid Ahmad Sheikh (UCL, UK) on building a culture of quality, and Geoff Tsen, PhD (USP, Greater China) on resilience and standards. The programme will also include Laura Roche (Spain/Dubai), an international MC known for anchoring global forums, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Summit will highlight compliance with international benchmarks, such as WHO, PIC/S, and MHRA certifications, which are now seen as essential for Pakistan’s entry into advanced markets. Senior government officials, including Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and the CEO of DRAP, will address the forum alongside leading industry executives.

In the afternoon, the PESA 2025 Awards will recognise companies and individuals driving Pakistan’s pharma exports while also honouring international achievements in compliance and standards.

“This Summit comes at a decisive moment for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector,” said Dr Kaiser Waheed, Summit Chairman. “While we already produce more than 90% of the country’s medicines domestically, the true test ahead is to compete globally on innovation, quality, and trust — not price alone.”