PM Commends Security Forces For Successful DIKhan Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the security forces for successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij in Kulachi, District Dera Ismail Khan.
The prime minister commended the security forces for killing seven terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
In the war against terrorism, he said the entire nation stood with the security forces.
The prime minister reiterated to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
