Open Menu

PM Commends Security Forces For Successful DIKhan Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PM commends security forces for successful DIKhan operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the security forces for successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij in Kulachi, District Dera Ismail Khan.

The prime minister commended the security forces for killing seven terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In the war against terrorism, he said the entire nation stood with the security forces.

The prime minister reiterated to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

27 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

42 minutes ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

42 minutes ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

57 minutes ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

1 hour ago
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

2 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan