Over 3.02 million rescued, as floods devastate Pakistan:NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Over 3.02 million people have been rescued in 5,768 operations, with more than 273,524 relief items distributed and 662,098 people treated in 741 camps established in flood-hit areas since June 26, under the coordinated efforts of NDMA, PDMAs, the Pakistan Army, and other rescue teams, as relentless floods swept through most districts of Pakistan.

According to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 3,020,130 individuals have been rescued in 5,768 operations carried out in flood hit areas since June 26, as part of a coordinated response.

In Punjab, 2,819,767 people were rescued in 4,749 operations. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw 14,317 rescues in 211 operations. Sindh reported 184,011 individuals rescued through 753 operations. Balochistan had 19 rescues in 4 operations, while Gilgit-Baltistan evacuated 1,027 people in 25 operations. Azad Jammu and Kashmir saw 940 rescues in 18 operations, and 49 individuals were rescued in 8 operations in the Federal capital.

According to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 1,006 people have lost their lives in flood-affected regions of the country due to torrential rains and flash flooding. The fatalities include 275 children, 568 men, and 163 women.

At least 304 people have died in Punjab, including 110 children, 143 men, and 51 women.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the death toll has reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims. Sindh has reported 80 fatalities, comprising 35 children, 35 men, and 10 women.

Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in most areas of country , with Balochistan reporting 30 fatalities—including 20 children, 6 men, and 4 women. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them 6 children, 26 men, and 9 women. Azad Jammu & Kashmir recorded 38 deaths due to the deluge, comprising 9 children, 17 men, and 12 women.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 9 individuals perished, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

Flood-related incidents have left 1,063 people injured, including 321 children, 450 men, and 292 women.

Punjab reported the highest number of injuries with 661 individuals affected, including 200 children, 258 men, and 203 women, highlighting the severe impact on vulnerable populations across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 218 people sustained injuries, comprising 70 children, 99 men, and 49 women. Meanwhile, Sindh reported 87 injuries, including 39 children, 29 men, and 19 women, reflecting the widespread impact of the floods across age and gender groups.

Balochistan reported five injuries, affecting two children, two men, and one woman. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 52 individuals were injured, including four children, 42 men, and six women, reflecting the widespread human toll of the floods across both regions.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 37 injuries, including 4 children, 20 men, and 13 women, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 3 injuries, affecting 2 children and 1 woman, with no male injuries documented.

In a coordinated humanitarian effort, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in partnership with the Pakistan Army and other stakeholders, has distributed more than 273,524 relief items to communities impacted by recent flooding.

Essential supplies provided include tents, blankets, hygiene kits, ration bags, food packs, and safe drinking water. To bolster recovery operations, additional equipment such as solar panels, de-watering pumps, and generators has also been provided to flood hit people.

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc nationwide, damaging at least 12,569 homes—with 4,128 completely destroyed and 8,441 partially damaged.

The disaster has also resulted in the loss of 6,509 livestock, further deepening the hardship faced by vulnerable communities already struggling with displacement and resource scarcity.

In a proactive move to support flood-affected communities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 1,690 relief and medical camps in flood hit areas.

Among these, 741 medical camps have delivered treatment to 662,098 individuals, while 949 relief camps have provided shelter and essential services to 152,252 people, ensuring timely assistance to those in need.

Since June 26, devastating floods in country have damaged 239 bridges and destroyed approximately 1,981.37 kilometers of roads, severely impacting infrastructure nationwide. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suffered the loss of 52 bridges and 437.49 km of roads. Azad Jammu & Kashmir follows with 94 bridges and 201.5 km of roads affected.

Other regions also reported varying levels of infrastructure loss. Gilgit-Baltistan sustained damage to 87 bridges and 20.41 kilometers of roads. Balochistan saw the destruction of three bridges and 98.65 kilometers of roads. Sindh reported no bridge damage, but seven kilometers of roads were affected. Islamabad Capital Territory experienced damage to three bridges and 0.03 kilometers of roads.

