Youth dies in accidental firing in Hasan Abdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A young man lost his life in an accidental firing incident in the jurisdiction of Hasan Abdal Saddar Police Station on Sunday.

According to the sources of local police, the incident occurred when Taimoor, a resident of Kalu Pind, was cleaning his pistol at home.

The weapon accidentally discharged, and a bullet struck him in the abdomen.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

Police confirmed the incident was accidental in nature and said necessary legal formalities are being completed.

