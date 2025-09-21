PFA disposes of substandard milk

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) carried out large-scale inspections throughout September to ensure the supply of safe, adulteration-free milk to the public.

According to a PFA spokesperson, under the supervision of Deputy Director Muhammad Rizwan Saeed, inspections were conducted at 301 milk shops and 466 milk-carrying vehicles.

As a result, eight FIRs were registered, 52 fines totaling Rs 542,500 were imposed, and 21 milk samples were sent for laboratory testing.

During the campaign, 305 liters of substandard milk were discarded on the spot.

Deputy Director Muhammad Rizwan Saeed stated that the PFA is following a zero-tolerance policy against milk adulteration and emphasized that strict legal action will continue against all violators to ensure public health and safety.