Deadly collision on Kohat Highway claims one life, injures three

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A devastating traffic accident occurred on the Dara Adam Khel Main Indus Highway in Kohat on Sunday, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat while citing the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police.

According to the details, the collision involved a Fielder and a Mehran motorcar, which clashed in front of Government High school Ferozi Mela.

The impact was severe, causing instant death of one person, identified as Saeed Anwar, son of Malik Gul Khan, a resident of Shipalkiwal.

Rescue 1122 Kohat medical teams responded promptly to the emergency, providing timely assistance to the injured and the deceased. The medical teams shifted the injured and the deceased to a nearby hospital, where critically ill patients, including a girl and two women, were referred to Peshawar for further treatment.

