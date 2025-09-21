Open Menu

Deadly Collision On Kohat Highway Claims One Life, Injures Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Deadly collision on Kohat Highway claims one life, injures three

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A devastating traffic accident occurred on the Dara Adam Khel Main Indus Highway in Kohat on Sunday, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat while citing the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police.

According to the details, the collision involved a Fielder and a Mehran motorcar, which clashed in front of Government High school Ferozi Mela.

The impact was severe, causing instant death of one person, identified as Saeed Anwar, son of Malik Gul Khan, a resident of Shipalkiwal.

Rescue 1122 Kohat medical teams responded promptly to the emergency, providing timely assistance to the injured and the deceased. The medical teams shifted the injured and the deceased to a nearby hospital, where critically ill patients, including a girl and two women, were referred to Peshawar for further treatment.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

27 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

42 minutes ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

42 minutes ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

57 minutes ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

1 hour ago
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

2 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan