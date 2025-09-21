Taxila Police solve blind murder case; two suspects arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Taxila Police on Sunday successfully solved a blind murder case, arresting two suspects involved in the killing of a man whose unidentified body was found earlier this month.

According to the sources of Taxila Police, the case was initially registered on their complaint after an unidentified body was recovered in the area.

During the investigation, the victim was identified, and the probe was expanded. Two suspects were later taken into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing the man by opening fire over a financial dispute. Police confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials praised the investigative team for swiftly tracing and resolving the case, adding that such actions demonstrate the commitment of Police to bring perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice.

APP/ajq/378