Suspected coronavirus patient put under observation at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A suspected coronavirus patient has put under observation here at the Ayub Medical Hospital (AMH).

According to ATH Public Relations Officer Ambar Javed, the patient hailing from Gilgit Baltistan has been visiting China for the last three years. He had come back from China via Malaysia and landed in Lahore a few days ago, she told APP on Thursday.

She said the patient came to ATH four days ago with a complaint of flue. Keeping in view his China travel history, he was kept at the isolation ward set up by the hospital authorities for coronavirus patients. His health condition was being monitored by doctors and paramedical staff round the clock and no one was allowed to meet him, she added.

His blood samples had been sent to the National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH), whose test reports were expected within a couple of days, she said.