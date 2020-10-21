UrduPoint.com
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Terms Aug 5 Blackish Day In History Of Pakistan, IIJOK

Wed 21st October 2020

Erming August 5 2019, "the blackish day" in the history of Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIJOK), former prime minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, said that silence of world organizations and human rights activists over the issue was a question mark on them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Terming August 5 2019, "the blackish day" in the history of Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIJOK), former prime minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, said that silence of world organizations and human rights activists over the issue was a question mark on them.

"Why are world organizations and human rights activists keeping mum on scarping of special status of Indian held Kashmir by Indian govt for over 14 months" Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani questioned.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he informed that core issues between Pakistan and India have gone more complex after Aug 5 last adding that resuming dialogue with India was impossible without resolving all important issues from Indian side first including Indian siege in Kashmir, human rights violations and state sponsored terrorism against Pakistan etc .

"Pakistan People's Party (PPP) condemns revocation of the special status, under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The party has always voiced against Indian inhumaneness in IIJOK.

" PPP stalwart stated.

Former PM recalled that in Maldives he had addressed a joint news conference with his then Indian counterpart, Dr Manmohan Singh saying that he told a journalist that they held a meeting before the conference wherein they had deliberated to resolve all core issues between two nuclear powers.

Replying a question of a media personnel, then Indian PM said: " Gilani sahib is a peace loving person and we agreed with his idea of resolving all issues." Ex PM maintained.

Replying a question, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that we should send positive vibes to the world community by marking Oct 27 as black day with more zeal and zest to denounce Indian occupation on Jammu and Kashmir when saga of the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir started with the landing of Indian troops in Srinagar on October 27 in 1947.

PPP always supported resolving of Kashmir issue according to resolution of United Nations Security Council, he concluded,.

