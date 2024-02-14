Open Menu

SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees In Its 18th Convocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees in Its 18th Convocation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Larkana Feb, 14(APP) The 18th Annual Convocation of the SZABIST University Larkana Campus was held on Wednesday Feb 2024 at the Sachal Banquet Larkana . The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agricultural University Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

VP academics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati - opened the Convocation and conferred degrees to total (149) students, out of which (99) were undergraduate students and (50) were of Master’s degree programs from the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Science and Education.

 

In the convocation speeches, VP academics- Prof.  Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati argued that in Pakistan, only 2-3% people has access to the higher education, and SZABIST is playing its part in boosting literacy rate of the country. Further he urged students to take their part in economic development of the country.

 

Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri addressed the graduating  students and urged them to serve this country as we are lacking behind in the field of business and information technology. He urged students to uplift the interior areas of the country like Larkana

On this occasion, Five (05) Gold Medals and Five(05) Silver Gold Medals were awarded to the students.

Thirty-seven (37) students’ Names have also been placed on the “Chancellor’s Honor List” for securing a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) equal to or higher than 3.50.

The convocation ceremony was attended by worthy Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, respected members of the SZABIST board of Trustees, Vice President Academics and all Dean of Faculties and Head of Larkana Campus- Dr. Zahida Abro, Faculty, Staff, Graduates, Parents, Press & Media and supportive partners.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Business Education Larkana Gold Silver Media All From

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

17 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

17 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan