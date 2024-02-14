SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees In Its 18th Convocation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Larkana Feb, 14(APP) The 18th Annual Convocation of the SZABIST University Larkana Campus was held on Wednesday Feb 2024 at the Sachal Banquet Larkana . The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agricultural University Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
VP academics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati - opened the Convocation and conferred degrees to total (149) students, out of which (99) were undergraduate students and (50) were of Master’s degree programs from the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Science and Education.
In the convocation speeches, VP academics- Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati argued that in Pakistan, only 2-3% people has access to the higher education, and SZABIST is playing its part in boosting literacy rate of the country. Further he urged students to take their part in economic development of the country.
Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri addressed the graduating students and urged them to serve this country as we are lacking behind in the field of business and information technology. He urged students to uplift the interior areas of the country like Larkana.
On this occasion, Five (05) Gold Medals and Five(05) Silver Gold Medals were awarded to the students.
Thirty-seven (37) students’ Names have also been placed on the “Chancellor’s Honor List” for securing a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) equal to or higher than 3.50.
The convocation ceremony was attended by worthy Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, respected members of the SZABIST board of Trustees, Vice President Academics and all Dean of Faculties and Head of Larkana Campus- Dr. Zahida Abro, Faculty, Staff, Graduates, Parents, Press & Media and supportive partners.
