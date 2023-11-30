Table Tennis (W) Championship begins at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The All Pakistan Universities Table Tennis (W) Championship 2023-24 kicked off on Thursday at the University of Sargodha.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, University Teaching Department Sports Committee, Maher Ahmad Khan Haral, Director of Sports, Liaqat Ali Waraich, Educationists, young athletes from different universities, coaches, administrative officers, faculty members, and a large number of students also graced the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Qaisar Abbas emphasised the pivotal role of universities as hubs for both academic and co-curricular activities, including sports and research opportunities.

He stated: “It is a matter of rejoice for me that 24 teams of female athletes are participating from various universities across the country in the five-day Table Tennis (W) Championship."

Prof. Qaiser Abbas met different university teams of athletes.