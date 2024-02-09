Open Menu

Tahir Iqbal Wins NA-58 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 05:40 AM

Tahir Iqbal wins NA-58 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tahir Iqbal has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-58 Chakwal-I by securing 1,15,974 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Ayaz Amir, who bagged 1,02,537 votes.

The overall voters' turnout remained 62.05 percent.

