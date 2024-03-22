Tarar condemns cowardly attack on security forces convoy in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

The minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of the personnel of the Pakistan Army Subedar Yasir Shakeel and Sepoy Tahir Nawaz.

"Terrorists are enemies of peace and stability of the country," Tarar said, adding that the cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen the spirits of the nation.

The minister said any attempt to harm national security will be dealt with iron hands.

The entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism, the minister remarked.

He saluted the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country and nation.