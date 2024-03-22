Open Menu

Tarar Condemns Cowardly Attack On Security Forces Convoy In D I Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Tarar condemns cowardly attack on security forces convoy in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

The minister for information expressed his heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of the personnel of the Pakistan Army Subedar Yasir Shakeel and Sepoy Tahir Nawaz.

"Terrorists are enemies of peace and stability of the country," Tarar said, adding that the cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen the spirits of the nation.

The minister said any attempt to harm national security will be dealt with iron hands.

The entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism, the minister remarked.

He saluted the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country and nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Attack Army Dera Ismail Khan Shakeel

Recent Stories

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

34 minutes ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

2 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

3 hours ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

3 hours ago
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan