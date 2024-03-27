Open Menu

Teachers’ Training Vital To Promote Quality Education: Meena Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi has said that the training of lecturers, assistant professors, associate professors of colleges can play vital role in the promotion of quality education. He urged the college teachers to transfer their useful skills to the students aimed at improving the education system in the province.

The provincial minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART) here Wednesday. Additional secretary Umara Khan, director of the academy professor Tasbihullah, deputy director Syed Majid and Muhammad Bilal attended the meeting.

The minister was thoroughly briefed regarding the functions and activities of the academy. "Since its inception, the academy has completed 131 mandatory training programs and trained 5352 teaching faculty of various cadres of the Higher Education Department" , said in the briefing.

Besides, 21 capacity building training programs are arranged for 728 Principals/ DDOs, BS Coordinators, HODs and ministerial staff of government colleges of (HED).

The provincial minister was also briefed about the budget of the academy and was informed that the salaries of regular staff of the academy are being incurred from the current side budget.

"All other operational expenses are met out from the Annual Development Program (ADP) of HED each year" further said in the meeting.

In the briefing it was added that the academy has taken steps for generating its own revenue and in this regard, MoUs and agreements have been signed with many institutions including Federal Government Education Institution Peshawar Region, Higher Education Department of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, several agreements have been signed with the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Peshawar.

Meena Khan Afridi assured that he will solve the issues and challenges being faced by HEART. On the occasion, the provincial minister directed the concerned authority to prepare a case for tackling the financial issue of the academy with the finance department.

