Teachers urged to help set up Madina state in Pakistan

LAHORE, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday said that it was the responsibility of teachers to guide towards establishment of state of Madina in Pakistan.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the annual general meeting of alumni of Institute of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre here.

Addressing the conference, Dr Qibla Ayaz said, "High moral values, social justice system, truthfulness and other such qualities are required in our society to follow the model of Islamic state of Madina.

" Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi said that honesty and good strengths of character would play important role to guide towards establishing the state of Madina in Pakistan.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, IIS Director Prof Dr Saad Siddiqui, President Majlis-e-Fazilin Aloom-e-Islamia Dr Muddasir Ahmad, Secretary Information Dr Muhammad Ali Nadeem, renowned scholars and alumni of the institute participated in the event.