UrduPoint.com

Teams Constituted To Probe Into Killing Of Three Brothers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Teams constituted to probe into killing of three brothers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional IG South Punjab constituted two special teams under SPs to investigate the murder of three brothers during a robbery attempt in Kot Addu yesterday night.

Taking prompt action against the incident, Dr Ihsan Sadiq ordered DPO Kot Addu to arrest the culprits forthwith.

Besides, he met with family members of the deceased and assured them of speedy justice. He said all-out measures would be taken to take the killers to the task.

It's important to mention that three armed robbers shot dead three brothers namely Shoeb, 12, Ahsan, 14, and Tayyab, 16, as they come across the robber was escaping after snatching a motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint in front of Vegetable Market, near Wapda Colony.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Punjab Robbery Kot Addu Market Family From

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

10 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

25 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

45 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.