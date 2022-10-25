Teams constituted to probe into killing of three brothers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional IG South Punjab constituted two special teams under SPs to investigate the murder of three brothers during a robbery attempt in Kot Addu yesterday night.

Taking prompt action against the incident, Dr Ihsan Sadiq ordered DPO Kot Addu to arrest the culprits forthwith.

Besides, he met with family members of the deceased and assured them of speedy justice. He said all-out measures would be taken to take the killers to the task.

It's important to mention that three armed robbers shot dead three brothers namely Shoeb, 12, Ahsan, 14, and Tayyab, 16, as they come across the robber was escaping after snatching a motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint in front of Vegetable Market, near Wapda Colony.