'Technical Courses Empower Youth And Provide Honorable Services Globally'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Chairman Village Council Langra Hasib Tanoli highlighted the increasing value placed on individuals with skills and diplomas in today's world, often surpassing the recognition given to those with degrees

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Chairman Village Council Langra Hasib Tanoli highlighted the increasing value placed on individuals with skills and diplomas in today's world, often surpassing the recognition given to those with degrees.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony to graduates of the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) safety course here Friday.

The event was attended by Chairman Village Council Langra, Muhammad Hasib Tanoli, SSP Khabeer Ahmad, DFO Manshera Muhammad Ali, distinguished lawyer Sardar Mamtaz Alam, General Secretary Press Club Khaksar Nasar Ahmed and Chief Safety Instructor Syed Ramadan Shah.

He commended the graduates for their dedication to acquiring valuable skills, enabling them to earn a respectable livelihood and contribute to their families and the country.

Tanoli specifically praised the remarkable services of Chief Safety Instructor Syed Ramadan Shah, acknowledging his role in shaping these individuals into skilled safety professionals.

Addressing the gathering, HSE Safety Instructor Syed Ramadan Shah pointed out that hundreds of young individuals in Havelian have earned respect by completing various safety courses and providing honorable services in different countries globally.

He emphasized the global esteem for diploma holders, encouraging the youth to pursue expertise in various fields, thus enabling them to seek employment opportunities worldwide.

The certificate distribution ceremony recognized the achievements of more than 50 students who successfully completed the safety course.

