Open Menu

Technical Guidance Regarding Crop Management Vital For Farmers

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Technical guidance regarding crop management vital for farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that field formations

of the agriculture department had been assigned tasks regarding flood-related activities.

He chaired a special meeting here at Agriculture House to review the flood situation.

Issuing directions, he emphasized that active participation must be ensured in flood rescue

and relief operations.

He instructed that in collaboration with the livestock department, arrangements should be made

for fodder and feed for the livestock of flood victims, and that duties in flood relief and rescue operations

must be performed diligently under the supervision of the district administration.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stressed that in these extraordinary circumstances, the best professional skills should be executed whereas duties must be discharged considering

them as national obligation.

He said that full support must be extended to the divisional and district administrations. Initial surveys regarding crop losses in the field should be continued and farmers must be provided with technical guidance on crop management in light of the flood situation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

21 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

21 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

21 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

21 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

21 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

21 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

21 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan