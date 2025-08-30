Technical guidance regarding crop management vital for farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that field formations

of the agriculture department had been assigned tasks regarding flood-related activities.

He chaired a special meeting here at Agriculture House to review the flood situation.

Issuing directions, he emphasized that active participation must be ensured in flood rescue

and relief operations.

He instructed that in collaboration with the livestock department, arrangements should be made

for fodder and feed for the livestock of flood victims, and that duties in flood relief and rescue operations

must be performed diligently under the supervision of the district administration.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stressed that in these extraordinary circumstances, the best professional skills should be executed whereas duties must be discharged considering

them as national obligation.

He said that full support must be extended to the divisional and district administrations. Initial surveys regarding crop losses in the field should be continued and farmers must be provided with technical guidance on crop management in light of the flood situation.