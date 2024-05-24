Textile units fined Rs 200,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A processing textile unit was fined Rs 200,000 over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

The boiler of the unit was emitting smoke more to the fixed dimension. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here Friday that no one would be allowed to pollute environment.