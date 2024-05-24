Textile Units Fined Rs 200,000
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A processing textile unit was fined Rs 200,000 over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.
The boiler of the unit was emitting smoke more to the fixed dimension. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here Friday that no one would be allowed to pollute environment.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest robber in injured condition in encounter5 minutes ago
-
Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sukkur division5 minutes ago
-
SALU setup heat stroke camp5 minutes ago
-
Comedian Rangeela remembered on death anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Alarming rise in HR violations in IIOJK since Aug 201915 minutes ago
-
Magistrates to enforce new roti price15 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held on heatwave prevention at Jamia Masjid Mitiari15 minutes ago
-
PM calls for efforts to protect Markhor, other species for sustainable future25 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs 150m machinery25 minutes ago
-
Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th35 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons35 minutes ago