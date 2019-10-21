The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 70, 200 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 70,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1524.95 feet, which was 138.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 34,800 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

55 feet, which was 161.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 3,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 52,500 and 10,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.209 million acre feet.