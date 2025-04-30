The New York Times exposes Indian forces atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The New York Times has exposed the Indian Armed Forces atrocities against Muslims in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after Pahalgam false flag.

After the Pahalgam false flag attack, the Modi government and extremist Hindus intensified their campaign against Muslims, The New York Times reported.

Thousands of Muslims have been detained in IIOJK, and even their homes have been demolished, the newspaper further reported.

Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the crackdown on Muslims in IIOJK.

Deputy Director for Asia at Human Rights Watch Meenakshi Ganguly said in his statement that the attack in Pahalgam should not be used as a justification for retaliatory actions against minority groups in IIOJK.

Such actions could further escalate human rights violations against Muslims, she said.

She also stated that severe international backlash is expected over these human rights abuses against Muslims.

Meanwhile, the defense analysts said that international publications and human rights organizations have also confirmed atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK.

“Using the Pahalgam false flag attack as an excuse to demolish Muslim homes in IIOJK is a cowardly act by Modi,” the observed .