Open Menu

The New York Times Exposes Indian Forces Atrocities Against Muslims In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

The New York Times exposes Indian forces atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The New York Times has exposed the Indian Armed Forces atrocities against Muslims in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after Pahalgam false flag.

After the Pahalgam false flag attack, the Modi government and extremist Hindus intensified their campaign against Muslims, The New York Times reported.

Thousands of Muslims have been detained in IIOJK, and even their homes have been demolished, the newspaper further reported.

Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the crackdown on Muslims in IIOJK.

Deputy Director for Asia at Human Rights Watch Meenakshi Ganguly said in his statement that the attack in Pahalgam should not be used as a justification for retaliatory actions against minority groups in IIOJK.

Such actions could further escalate human rights violations against Muslims, she said.

She also stated that severe international backlash is expected over these human rights abuses against Muslims.

Meanwhile, the defense analysts said that international publications and human rights organizations have also confirmed atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK.

“Using the Pahalgam false flag attack as an excuse to demolish Muslim homes in IIOJK is a cowardly act by Modi,” the observed .

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

1 hour ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

22 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

22 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan