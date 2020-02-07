The Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) approves Rs90bn for development projects

The Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) with Additional Chief Secretary in chair here Friday approved Rs90 billion for 15 development projects in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) with Additional Chief Secretary in chair here Friday approved Rs90 billion for 15 development projects in the province.

The Relief and Resettlement Department spokesman told APP on Friday that Rs430 million were approved for blacktopping of 16 kilometer road in South Waziristan and developmental projects in Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts worth Rs 15 billion from gas royalty.

Similarly, the meeting approved Rs70 billion for construction of Swat Expressway Phase-II from Chakdara to Fatehpur Road.