UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thick Fog Caused Collision Of 04 Vehicles To Each Other In Mirpur: Four People Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Thick fog caused collision of 04 vehicles to each other in Mirpur: Four people injured

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 17 (APP):As many as four vehicles were badly smashed after they were collided, one after the other, to each other as a result of the blanket of thick fog near Chitterpari village on Mangla Mirpur highway, in outskirt of Mirpur city, mid last night of Saturday-Sunday.

The mishap claimed grievous injuries to at least four of the occupants of the ill-fated vehicles – who were later rushed to Mirpur Div. Headquarter Teaching Hospital for Medicare.

According to immediately available details, three of the cars rammed in to each other after one of the vehicle rammed into a parked heavy truck – due to the blindness caused by the blanket of the thick fog.

Rescue teams immediately rushed the scene of occurrence and shifted the injured to the DHQ hospital.

Mirpur and various other parts of AJK are in the grip of the thick fog coupled with extremely chilled dry weather since over past two weeks partially affecting the daily life.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Vehicles Vehicle Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

1 hour ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

1 hour ago

IRENAâ€™s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

3 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.