Thick fog caused collision of 04 vehicles to each other in Mirpur: Four people injured

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 17 (APP):As many as four vehicles were badly smashed after they were collided, one after the other, to each other as a result of the blanket of thick fog near Chitterpari village on Mangla Mirpur highway, in outskirt of Mirpur city, mid last night of Saturday-Sunday.

The mishap claimed grievous injuries to at least four of the occupants of the ill-fated vehicles – who were later rushed to Mirpur Div. Headquarter Teaching Hospital for Medicare.

According to immediately available details, three of the cars rammed in to each other after one of the vehicle rammed into a parked heavy truck – due to the blindness caused by the blanket of the thick fog.

Rescue teams immediately rushed the scene of occurrence and shifted the injured to the DHQ hospital.

Mirpur and various other parts of AJK are in the grip of the thick fog coupled with extremely chilled dry weather since over past two weeks partially affecting the daily life.