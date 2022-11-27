Thieves take away jewellery, cash worth 12.5m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Thieves took away gold ornaments, cash in local and foreign Currency worth 12.5 million from a house at Ali View Garden, Bedian Road, South Cantonment area, on Sunday.

Police said thieves entered the house of Imam Ali after breaking locks and gathered Rs 5.

5 million in cash, 50-tola gold ornaments, 25,000 Saudi Arabia currency and other valuables.

The house owner, Imam Ali, along with his family, had gone to meet his son. The police concerned have collected evidence and registered a case.