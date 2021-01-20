UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Forged Shampoos, Perfumes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Thousands of forged shampoos, perfumes recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration in its ongoing drive against adulteration and sale of forged items recovered thousands of forged shampoos, perfumes and other materials having packing of famous international brand here from Ring Road.

District Administration said on Wednesday that Assistant Commissioner conducted raid on a godown situated on Ring Road and recovered thousands of forged shampoo canes, perfumes, packing and stickers of famous international brand and machinery.

It said four people were taken into custody from the godown and handed over to police for legal action. The AC said that actions against sale of forged items and adulteration would further be accelerated.

