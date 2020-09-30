Three dairy shops sealed for overcharging milk prices

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Wednesday sealed three dairy shops for selling milk on higher prices. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district administration has expedited action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in the district.

In an action, the assistant commissioner has sealed Dua dairy, Mehran dairy and Nagori dairy in city areas for charging milk prices higher than Rs 97 per litre as fixed by the administration. The AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found involved in selling milk at higher prices.