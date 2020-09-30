UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dairy Shops Sealed For Overcharging Milk Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

Three dairy shops sealed for overcharging milk prices

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Wednesday sealed three dairy shops for selling milk on higher prices. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district administration has expedited action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Wednesday sealed three dairy shops for selling milk on higher prices. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district administration has expedited action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in the district.

In an action, the assistant commissioner has sealed Dua dairy, Mehran dairy and Nagori dairy in city areas for charging milk prices higher than Rs 97 per litre as fixed by the administration. The AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found involved in selling milk at higher prices.

Recent Stories

UK Signs 'Historic' Fisheries Deal With Norway - G ..

33 seconds ago

'Karachi Theatre Festival-2020' to begin on Thursd ..

35 seconds ago

Neymar has 34 million euro Spanish tax debt: autho ..

37 seconds ago

Guinea PM's convoy stoned in opposition heartland

43 seconds ago

Firdous Shamim clarifies his position on reports o ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Clarifying Citizenship of Decease ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.