Three-day International Chest Diseases Conference Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The three-day International Conference on Chest Diseases, organized by the Pakistan Chest Society, concluded here Sunday with the participation of top respiratory health experts from around the world.

The event also drew doctors, trainee medical professionals, and students from medical colleges across all provinces of Pakistan.

The conference focused on a wide range of chest-related ailments including asthma, allergies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tobacco-related diseases, lung cancer, pneumonia, and tuberculosis.

Renowned pulmonologists delivered in-depth lectures and shared their latest research, clinical experiences, and modern diagnostic and treatment techniques.

The theme of the conference was “Clean Air, Breathing, and a Healthy Life,” emphasizing the health risks posed by air pollution and highlighting advancements in the treatment of diseases such as tuberculosis and drug-resistant TB.

During the inaugural session, awards were presented to doctors and medical professionals who showed outstanding performance in the field of research.

In recognition of their efforts in organizing the event, several participants, including Professor Dr. Saadia Ashraf, Professor Dr. Arshad Javed, Professor Dr. Mukhtiar Zaman Afridi, Dr. Anila Basit, Dr. Rukhsana Javed, Dr. Shahid Afridi, Professor Dr. Hamid Binori, and Secretary of Information Dr. Taj Muhammad, were honored with traditional Chitrali caps and shields.

At the conclusion of the event, conference president Professor Dr. Saadia Ashraf expressed heartfelt thanks to all members of the print and electronic media for their support and coverage.

