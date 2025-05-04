Woman Killed By Husband; Youth Dies In Suspected Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Jalaibe village, while a young man was found dead in a suspected suicide in Kotha village, police reported on Sunday.
According to a FIR lodged at Tordher police station by Ehsan-ul-Haq of Shiwahal, Chota Lahore, his daughter was fatally shot by her husband, Riaz, allegedly with the involvement of his mother, following a domestic dispute.
In a separate incident, Topi police reported discovery of 27-year-old Haroon Ahmed's body with a gunshot wound in Kotha village. While police suspect the death may be a suicide, an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.
Both cases have been registered at the respective police stations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by husband; youth dies in suspected suicide3 minutes ago
-
Rain magic at Mahodand lake enchants tourists in Upper Swat3 minutes ago
-
Massive crackdown, safety measures implemented to control traffic violations in city3 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife, attempts suicide in domestic dispute3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is a peaceful Nuclear power, says Murad Shah3 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.4b spent on Peshawar renovation, sports stadiums upgrade last year: CM3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman13 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Lightning kills cop, son in Bahawalpur13 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor commends Culture Dept, DWO for celebrating Dir White Cap Cultural Day13 minutes ago