Woman Killed By Husband; Youth Dies In Suspected Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Jalaibe village, while a young man was found dead in a suspected suicide in Kotha village, police reported on Sunday.

According to a FIR lodged at Tordher police station by Ehsan-ul-Haq of Shiwahal, Chota Lahore, his daughter was fatally shot by her husband, Riaz, allegedly with the involvement of his mother, following a domestic dispute.

In a separate incident, Topi police reported discovery of 27-year-old Haroon Ahmed's body with a gunshot wound in Kotha village. While police suspect the death may be a suicide, an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.

Both cases have been registered at the respective police stations.

