Rain Magic At Mahodand Lake Enchants Tourists In Upper Swat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) As rain unfurls its charm across the snow-kissed peaks of Upper Kalam, Mahodand lake-- nestled in the heart of Osho Valley-- has transformed into a breathtaking spectacle of nature, pulling in a surge of eager domestic tourists from across Pakistan, especially on weekend.
Cradled at an altitude of 9,400 feet and stretching over two kilometres, Mahodand lake is witnessing a vibrant revival after rain lashed the upper parts of Swat.
A delicate dance between sunlight and snowfall has blanketed the lake in a magical blend of bluish-white waters, lush greenery, and vibrant floral blooms.
Families and adventurers, lured by the promise of serenity and scenic grandeur, are arriving in droves to experience its unique seasonal beauty.
“I came to Mahudhand lake with my family after 10 years to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty and snowfall,” said Samad Khan, a tourist of Peshawar.
“Every snowdrop adds to the magic, enhancing the lush surroundings and the lake’s emerald glow,” he said, savoring a freshly grilled trout as his children played nearby.
Mahodand’s growing appeal lies not just in its picturesque allure but also in its accessibility. The development of the Swat Motorway and improved local infrastructure have significantly shortened travel times and made the area more approachable for tourists from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a bid to further promote sustainable tourism, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through its Tourism and Culture Authority has introduced a range of initiatives under its Ecotourism Development Project (ETP).
These include the installation of over a dozen eco-friendly camping pods across popular destinations such as Mahodand, Gabeen Jabba, Sharan, and Chitral, providing affordable lodging options ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per night far less than commercial hotel rates.
“Our camping pods come equipped with two to four beds, bathrooms, small kitchens, and round-the-clock security managed by the Tourism Police,” said spokesman for the Tourism and Culture Authority.
The tourism force, trained in multiple languages including English, ensures both security and comfort for tourists, further aided by a dedicated ‘Tourist Safety App’.
In tandem with these measures, the government is also investing in developing lesser-known waterfalls and jeep tracks in Haripur, Abbottabad, Dir, and Swat to ease the tourist burden on well-established spots like Malam Jabba, Galiyat, and Naran.
Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager of the Tourism Authority, highlighted the development of scenic sites such as Lamchar and Sajkot waterfalls, alongwith new jeepable tracks aimed at diversifying tourist access.
Meanwhile, the ambitious Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs)—in collaboration with the World Bank—promise long-term growth. Zones in Mankiyal, Ghanool, Madaklasht, and Thandiyani are expected to generate $2.8 billion in investment and create 200,000 jobs.
Projects like the Dir-Madaklasht cable car and restoration of colonial-era trails further aim to enhance the province's tourism appeal.
“The revival of Mahodand Lake is not just a celebration of nature, but also of opportunity,” said Omair Khattak, GM Investment, KP Tourism Authority.
“We’re opening doors for local economies, promoting eco-conscious travel, and showcasing Pakistan’s natural splendour to the world.”
As the summer season progresses, Mahodand Lake stands not only as a serene retreat but as a beacon of Pakistan’s blossoming tourism potential, a perfect blend of nature, culture, and careful planning.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by husband; youth dies in suspected suicide2 minutes ago
-
Rain magic at Mahodand lake enchants tourists in Upper Swat2 minutes ago
-
Massive crackdown, safety measures implemented to control traffic violations in city2 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife, attempts suicide in domestic dispute2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is a peaceful Nuclear power, says Murad Shah2 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.4b spent on Peshawar renovation, sports stadiums upgrade last year: CM2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman12 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Lightning kills cop, son in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor commends Culture Dept, DWO for celebrating Dir White Cap Cultural Day12 minutes ago