Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai To Address At Istanbul University On May 5

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has been invited as the guest of honour by the Istanbul University, Turkiye to address at a special symposium commemorating the 100th death anniversary of Abdul Rahman Peshawari on May 5 and 6 at the Istanbul University.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai left for the Turkiye visit. This commemorative program is being organized by the Istanbul University in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, Embassy of Republic of Turkiye, Islamabad and education Consular Office of Turkiye, Islamabad, at Istanbul University.

Through this program the Turkiye-Pakistan solidarity is also being celebrated. Abdul Rahman Peshawari had supported the Ottoman Empire. Then he had joined Turkish military and became a spiritual brother to Rauf Orbay and a colleague to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, serving with him and others in the Independence War.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai besides Abdul Rahman Peshawari, shall talk on the relationship of founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi with Turkiye, the role of Sindh in the Khilafat Movement and friendly relations of Pakistan and Turkiye.

