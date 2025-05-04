Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai To Address At Istanbul University On May 5
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has been invited as the guest of honour by the Istanbul University, Turkiye to address at a special symposium commemorating the 100th death anniversary of Abdul Rahman Peshawari on May 5 and 6 at the Istanbul University.
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai left for the Turkiye visit. This commemorative program is being organized by the Istanbul University in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, Embassy of Republic of Turkiye, Islamabad and education Consular Office of Turkiye, Islamabad, at Istanbul University.
Through this program the Turkiye-Pakistan solidarity is also being celebrated. Abdul Rahman Peshawari had supported the Ottoman Empire. Then he had joined Turkish military and became a spiritual brother to Rauf Orbay and a colleague to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, serving with him and others in the Independence War.
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai besides Abdul Rahman Peshawari, shall talk on the relationship of founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi with Turkiye, the role of Sindh in the Khilafat Movement and friendly relations of Pakistan and Turkiye.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day International Chest Diseases Conference concludes2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai to address at Istanbul University on May 52 minutes ago
-
145 gangs smashed in 4 months3 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities urged12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by husband; youth dies in suspected suicide12 minutes ago
-
Rain magic at Mahodand lake enchants tourists in Upper Swat12 minutes ago
-
Massive crackdown, safety measures implemented to control traffic violations in city12 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife, attempts suicide in domestic dispute12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan is a peaceful Nuclear power, says Murad Shah13 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.4b spent on Peshawar renovation, sports stadiums upgrade last year: CM13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman22 minutes ago