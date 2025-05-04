Massive crackdown, safety measures implemented to control traffic violations in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Karachi traffic police have intensified their crackdown on vehicles violating traffic laws.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to bring discipline to the roads and reduce accidents caused by heavy traffic and unauthorized vehicles.

Since April 9, 2025, authorities have detained 31,677 motorbikes, while action has been taken against 2,719 vehicles for violations such as fancy number plates and tinted windows. A total of 515 Heavy and Light Traffic Vehicles (HTVs/LTVs) have been impounded. Furthermore, 25 registrations have been recommended for cancellation, and 491 registrations have been suggested for temporary suspension with conditional release by Motor Vehicle Inspectors.

A parallel operation targeting Qingqi rickshaws (MCRs), launched on April 16, has resulted in 104 FIRs under Section 188 PPC, 33 FIRs under Section 341 PPC, and 1 FIR for rash driving. 311 MCRs have been seized and marked as court property, with 311 drivers arrested.

Additionally, 7,069 fine tickets have been issued, and 32 illegal LPG/CNG kits confiscated.

In a significant development aimed at preventing heavy traffic accidents, the Sindh government has made concrete progress in implementing its policy to install mandatory GPS trackers in heavy vehicles such as dumpers and water tankers.

As of May 4, 3,391 water tankers operating in the city have been equipped with GPS trackers. Additionally, 28 dumpers, 82 oil tankers, 214 passenger buses, and 214 small trucks have had trackers installed. The system also covers 2,763 large trucks and 137 trailers operating within the city.

The CM said that the installation of GPS trackers will assist in monitoring and managing heavy vehicle movements, thereby playing a key role in reducing accidents on Karachi’s busy roads.

The CM has reiterated its firm stance on enforcing road safety regulations and has called on all vehicle owners to comply with legal requirements. The crackdown and safety enforcement measures are expected to continue with increased vigilance in the coming weeks.