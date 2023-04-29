Three-day "Jashan-e-Baharan" festival to begin in Orakzai on 12 May

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing and the Pakistan Armed Forces, will hold the three-day "Jashan-e-Baharan" festival from 12 to 14 May in Kharasha-Khwa Stori Khel at Orakzai District.

The aim of this festival is to promote tourism in the province, especially in the merged districts. The KPCTA is utilizing all available resources to promote tourism in the adjoining districts of the province, said the spokesman of KPCTA on Saturday.

The festival will feature cultural stalls from all the provinces with cultural food items on display and sports competitions such as jeep races, cycle races, cricket, volleyball, paragliding, karate, motorcycle races, tug-of-war, and tent pegging.

The festival will also showcase musical performances, traditional Khattak dance performances, recitals by local poets and a spectacular fireworks display.

Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Director General KPCTA, has said that Orakzai district was opened for tourists before Eid-ul-Fitr and thousands of tourists visited the tourist spots in the Orakzai district.

Many tourist destinations in Orakzai, such as Kalaya, Samana, Gulistan Fort, Feroze Khel, Ziara, Landok, Nanawar Cave, Khalawat, Toi Khala Waterfall, and Spinkai, have been opened for tourists with the aim of promoting tourism in Orakzai.

The DG KPCTA said that the purpose of organizing the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival in the Orakzai district was to invite tourists and locals to participate in tourism and cultural activities. This initiative will not only promote tourism in the region but also strengthen employment and the local economy, he said and added that camping pods would be installed at Samana Orkazai to provide accommodation for tourists and offer them the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

During the month of Ramadan, local youth were given regular training in tour guiding and tourism-related workshops to raise awareness about tourism among the people and facilitate tourists visiting the region.