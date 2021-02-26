Three days spring fest kicks off in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Three days spring festival kicked off on Friday in the district where various stalls were installed by the different deparments for citizens to amuse themselves during the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen along with District and Session Judge Abdul Rahman Bodla and DPO Hassan Iqbal inaugurated the spring festival at Fiaz park.

On this occasion, citizens said that they came there with their kids and enjoying a lot. The swings were also installed for kids.

The spring festival will be continued till February 28 and cash prizes ceremony will be held on concluding day.